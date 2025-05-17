The construction of a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium at Amingaon, Guwahati is progressing rapidly, with the project expected to be completed by December 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site today to review the pace of development and assess the infrastructure readiness.

During his inspection, the Chief Minister confirmed that the stadium is scheduled for official inauguration in February 2026 and will be open to the public for hosting global cricketing events. The upcoming facility is designed to accommodate all three formats of international cricket — Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals.

To address concerns regarding traffic congestion during major events, the government is implementing dedicated infrastructural solutions in and around the stadium premises.

Apart from cricket, the stadium is also envisioned to serve as a multi-utility venue for major musical concerts and large-scale cultural events, contributing to the state’s entertainment and tourism ecosystem.

The development comes as part of Assam's broader commitment to enhancing its sports infrastructure. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma stated that Assam’s preparations for hosting the upcoming National Games are well underway, with a strong focus on building top-tier sports facilities.

In a related announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that reconstruction work for the historic Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will commence next month, further strengthening the city’s sporting capacity. He also reiterated that the much-awaited new bridge connecting North Guwahati is set to be inaugurated in December 2025, which will drastically improve connectivity and ease transportation bottlenecks in the region.