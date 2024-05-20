Guwahati is set to welcome another International Standard Cricket Venue in the coming 18 months, according to a recent announcement by BCCI joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia. In a Facebook post, Saikia confirmed that the construction of the stadium has already commenced at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

“In 18 months's time Guwahati will have another International Standard Cricket Venue ... at AMINGAON, NORTH GUWAHATI...construction of the stadium has already started", posted Saikia.

This marks a significant milestone for sports enthusiasts in Assam and the Northeast region, as it promises to bring top-tier cricket events to the area. The new venue is expected to meet international standards, providing a state-of-the-art facility for players and spectators alike.

This addition to Guwahati's sports infrastructure is anticipated to boost the city's profile as a hub for sporting events and attract a diverse range of cricket tournaments and matches.