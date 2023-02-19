A new armed rebel group that goes by the name Greater Behar Liberation Organisation (GCLO) has been formed in Assam, as per a video shared by the outfit.

Sharing a video message, the cadres of the armed group GCLO demanded a separate Kamtapur state failing which the group will take up arms.

Speaking on the lines of the banned militant group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation, who too have for long been demanding a separate Kamtapur state in the tribal belt of Assam and North Bengal, the cadres of GCLO reiterated that the struggle for the separate will continue until the Central government do not fulfil their demand.

Earlier, the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) renewed its demand for a separate Kamtapur state.

The outfit on February 17 stated via a press release that the demand for a separate Kamtapur state will never die down and that the struggle for the same will continue until the demand is met.

The press statement by the outfit further stated that the demand for a separate Kamtapur state was always the primary concern for the organisation, and has never been sidelined by the leaders of the outfit.

“Illegal occupation of Indian forces at Lower Kamatapur will never be accepted. The ruling class of India, Assam or Bengal – no one wants to give economic, political rights to our Koch-Kamtapuri people. We will continue our struggle by enduring all kinds of setbacks. Central executive of KLO demanding separate state while leaving the demand for independence has never been passed by the Council. No such announcement ha been made. And if so, some of the leaders and functionaries of the organisation are doing it unconstitutionally ignoring the constitutional provisions of the KLO”, stated the press release by KLO.

KLO is requesting a different state containing portions of Cooch Behar, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri regions of West Bengal and those of Goalpara and Kokrajhar locale of Assam.

Koch and nine other KLO pioneers had supposedly "surrendered" before the Assam Rifles after entering Nagaland's Mon area from Myanmar and later taken to New Delhi on January 18, 2023.



Also read : Will continue our fight for separate Kamtapur state, says banned militant group KLO