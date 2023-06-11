A new militant outfit emerged in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam that goes by the name Boro Liberation Army.

In a press released dispatched earlier addressing to the Government of Assam and Government of India, the new militant outfit mentioned that a new armed organisation has taken birth in BTR with the demand for a separate state of ‘Boroland’. The core members of the outfit as per the press note are B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army chief) and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).

Peace returned to Bodoland on January 27, 2020 as the third BTR peace accord was signed.

But two-and-a-half years into the BTR agreement, there were reports of the birth of a new armed organisation again. Under the leadership of the president of the organization B. Daidengra, the news of the birth of the new outfit in the month of February was sent via an emergency number in several WhatsApp group.

According to a press statement issued by the armed outfit from an emergency number, the organization was born with the main demand for a separate Bodoland.

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