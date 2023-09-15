Khumtai BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia raised concerns on September 15 regarding the laptops provided to Assam's Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), questioning whether they were manufactured without warranty cards or were part of stock clearance purchases.

Saikia expressed his gratitude to Speaker Biswajit Daimari and the Assam Assembly for presenting MLAs with expensive HP Elite Book Laptops valued at Rs 2,48,999 each. However, he highlighted a puzzling discrepancy in the laptops, stating that some of them were manufactured in August 2021 rather than the expected 2023 models.

In a tweet, he said, "Thank you Speaker sir @BiswajitDaimar5, @AssamAssembly for presenting us an expensive gift of HP Elite Book Laptop @ Rs 248999.00 (without warranty card). But I am very puzzled as to why some August 2021 manufactured computers are being distributed instead of 2023 made machines. Hope these are not Stock clearance purchases. I apologize for speaking my mind."

Thank you Speaker sir @BiswajitDaimar5 , @AssamAssembly for presenting us an expensive gift of HP Elite Book Laptop @ ₹248999.00(without warranty card)

But I am very puzzled as to why some August 2021 manufactured computers are being distributed instead of 2023 made machines.… pic.twitter.com/LPnAtHRZ43 — Mrinal Saikia (@Mrinal_MLA) September 15, 2023

The Assam government distributed laptops to 126 MLAs on August 31 as part of an initiative to conduct paperless assembly sessions. Each MLA received a laptop worth Rs 2,48,999.