The Assam government has initiated a new teacher recruitment process, aiming to appoint educators before current staff retire, announced Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The state plans to replace around 8,000 teachers set to retire in March 2025, with the appointment process for 4,000-5,000 primary school teachers starting prior to their retirement. The government has arranged for appointments to be made the day after retirements.

Pegu also revealed plans to create new posts for mathematics teachers. The state cabinet has approved the appointment of mathematics teachers to fill existing vacancies. The recruitment process for these positions is already underway.

Addressing the issue of fee hikes by some colleges, Pegu stated, "This year, educational institutions have significantly increased fees. We had instructed colleges to cover all fees, but some, like the College of Purba Clan, have charged students Rs 650 each. This money must be refunded to the students."

Regarding student absenteeism, Pegu highlighted that the highest rates of non-attendance are in Dhubri, Barpeta, and Nagaon. "We have identified schools with network issues, which number less than 500. We will review why students are not attending school and take action based on committee recommendations."

Additionally, Pegu mentioned measures to improve teacher accountability. Salaries of teachers absent for a day are being postponed to determine the reasons for their absence. This move will also identify those appointed as teachers but attached to other departments. Furthermore, Pegu noted discrepancies in school attendance and food supply. "Many schools report 60% attendance, yet receive food for 100% of students. Going forward, food will be supplied based on actual attendance, allowing the government to save money."