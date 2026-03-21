Assam: New terminal 2 boosts capacity at Guwahati Airport to 13.1 million passengers annually

Domestic flight operations at the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport commenced on February 22, marking a significant expansion of infrastructure at the region’s primary aviation hub.



With the commissioning of the new terminal, the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity has increased to 13.1 million, strengthening Guwahati’s position as the key aviation gateway to the North-East. The expansion comes amid rising air traffic demand and is expected to improve regional connectivity while supporting tourism and economic growth in the region.



Five domestic carriers — SpiceJet, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air — have shifted their operations to Terminal 2. Meanwhile, IndiGo and international flight services continue to operate from Terminal 1 and will transition to the new facility in a phased manner. Passengers have been advised to verify terminal details with their respective airlines prior to travel.



Terminal 2 has been equipped with technology-enabled passenger processing systems aimed at improving efficiency and streamlining movement. These include DigiYatra-enabled e-gates, self-bag drop counters, full-body scanners and an automated baggage handling system. Additional provisions such as check-in facilities at the parking area and an enhanced arrival forecourt have been introduced to ease congestion and improve passenger flow.



The terminal’s architectural design draws inspiration from Assam’s cultural and natural heritage. Bamboo-inspired interiors, orchid-themed columns and motifs based on the traditional Assamese Japi reflect local identity and hospitality. A distinctive “Sky Forest” arrival area featuring more than 100,000 native plants has also been incorporated to enhance the overall passenger experience.



Developed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the country’s largest private airport operator, the new terminal forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen aviation infrastructure in high-growth regions. The expanded capacity at Guwahati is expected to further integrate the North-East with India’s wider aviation network.