The World Bank today approved a new program to support Assam to improve connectivity for over 1.8 million people living in rural areas especially during extreme weather.

The Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program worth $452 million aims to strengthen the resilience and management of roads and bridges to help people living in 1,739 villages gain round-the-year access to wholesale markets, schools, hospitals, and places of work. As a result of better connectivity, savings of more than $82 million within the next six years are expected against the earlier costs for people to journey to these places.

The Program will also connect almost 6,33,000 women-led textile and handicraft producers living within 2 km of roads or collection points. Electronic vehicles and logistics hubs set up through the Program will help gain access to regional markets with reduced emissions.

“The Program will support the Government of Assam to attract private investment for quality jobs, increase farmers’ incomes and enhance value chains thus promoting inclusive and diversified growth in the rural sector,” said Auguste Tano Kouamé, the World Bank’s Country Director for India.

The Program will help to strengthen the Assam Public Works Roads Department’s financial and procurement processes using the state’s own systems and provide training to improve disaster risk management.

“In addition, it will help increase women’s participation by almost 20 percent in jobs related to bridge design, construction and maintenance, as well as operating digital platforms at rural transportation hubs,” said Tesfamichael Mitiku, Anup Karanth, and BKM Ashraful Islam, the Task Team Leaders for the Program.

The Program loan has a maturity of 19 years with a grace period of 4.5 years.

