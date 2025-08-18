Assam: Newborn dies after falling from bed at GMCH NICU, probe ordered

In a deeply disturbing incident at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a newborn admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) died on Monday morning after reportedly falling from a bed.



According to GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, the infant, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, had been admitted to the NICU for jaundice treatment. During routine checks, staff discovered that two infants had fallen from their beds. Tragically, one of them was found hanging from a phototherapy bed and could not be saved.



“This is the first incident of its kind at GMCH,” Dr. Baishya said, confirming that an internal investigation has been launched. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine how the lapse occurred.



The Principal admitted that overcrowding is a recurring challenge in the NICU. While the facility has a capacity of 80 infants, doctors are often compelled to place two or three babies in a single bed due to the heavy patient load.



Expressing condolences to the grieving family, Dr. Baishya assured that strict action would follow based on the probe’s findings. Drawing a controversial analogy, he stated, “Just because accidents happen with cars or planes, it doesn’t mean people stop using them. Similarly, this incident does not mean the hospital is unsafe. GMCH continues to remain a safe and trusted institution.”