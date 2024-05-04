In a heart-wrenching discovery, the lifeless body of a newborn was found on the bank of a pond in Gokulpur village, under Sukhsar police station in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The distressing incident came to light when vigilant villagers spotted the infant and promptly alerted the Sukhsar police.

Responding swiftly to the call, officers from the Sukhsar police station, accompanied by the district magistrate Indrajit Das, arrived at the scene and recovered the newborn's body. Subsequently, the body was transferred to Dhubri for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Confirming the grim discovery, District Magistrate Indrajit Das stated, "I was contacted by the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) regarding the discovery of an abandoned infant's deceased body in the Gokulpur locality. Consequently, I was instructed to conduct an investigation into the matter. Upon arriving at the scene, I observed the lifeless body of a newborn, estimated to be between two to three days old, abandoned near a pond. Despite thorough inquiries within the village, no information regarding the infant's legal guardian could be obtained. Following standard protocols, the body has been received and forwarded for a postmortem examination. Given the proximity of the infant to the pond, preliminary indications suggest a case of drowning. However, definitive conclusions await the final postmortem report."

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for heightened community awareness and support mechanisms to prevent such heart-wrenching occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, the district administration, in collaboration with local law enforcement, continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the newborn.