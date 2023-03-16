In a tragic incident, the newly constructed Kapili Bridge in Kampur, Nagaon collapsed on March 16, leaving three workers seriously injured. The workers fell from the bridge as it collapsed, and all three have been referred to the hospital in critical condition.

Reports suggest that several workers may still be trapped under the bridge. The incident has caused an uproar among the locals, who suspect that the bridge was constructed with substandard materials. The contractor and staff engaged in the construction of the bridge are currently on the run.

One of the locals expressed his concern, stating that "the bridge is constructed only to kill people. We don't have any idea if someone is trapped under the rubble of the bridge. No one has arrived till now to check the situation. The employees working under the contractor have also fled."

The incident comes at a time when the Assam government had announced several infrastructural projects, including flyovers, to be completed during the year. The collapse of the Kapili Bridge raises questions about the quality of construction and the safety of these projects.

The authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident, but the incident is being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.