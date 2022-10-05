Newly floated militant organisation Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT) which was floated on September 13, 2022, has been neutralised by the Assam Police on October 5.

Notably, as per initial reports, the police have arrested all seven key leaders/cadres and recovered arms and explosives from their possession.

Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives. Well done @karbianglongpol & @DimahasaoPolice pic.twitter.com/cEEevjuINX — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 5, 2022

The outfit was operating along the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

