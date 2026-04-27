Assam: Newly married woman dies of suspected poisoning, husband detained

A woman has died under suspicious circumstances in Guwahati, with her husband detained by police on allegations of poisoning, officials said on Monday, April 27.

The deceased has been identified as Shruti Rai, who had married Rupak Sen on January 28 this year in the Bishnupur area near Noonmati. According to sources, the couple had entered into a love marriage following Sen’s earlier divorce.

The case has now taken a serious turn, with allegations emerging that the husband administered poison to Rai, leading to her death. Acting on the suspicion, Odalbakra Police detained Sen for questioning in connection with the incident.

Sen has denied the allegations, maintaining that his wife had been unwell for several days prior to her death. He told investigators that Rai was admitted to Marwari Maternity Hospital on Sunday, where she died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Police officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death. Forensic examination and post-mortem findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining whether foul play was involved.