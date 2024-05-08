In light of crucial restoration efforts following an accident along the track between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao in Lumding division, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several train services. The affected trains and their respective journey commencement dates are as follows:

Train No. 15615: Guwahati-Silchar Express, scheduled for departure on 09-05-2024.

Train No. 15616: Silchar-Guwahati Express, also slated for departure on 09-05-2024.

Train No. 05628: Agartala-Guwahati Special, scheduled for 09-05-2024.

Train No. 05627: Guwahati-Agartala Special, set for departure on 10-05-2024.

The cancellation comes as a result of essential restoration works required to address the aftermath of the accident on the affected track section. While the Northeast Frontier Railway regrets any inconvenience caused to passengers, safety remains their utmost priority.

Passengers who have made reservations for the affected trains are advised to make alternate arrangements for their travel during this period. The Northeast Frontier Railway assures the public that efforts are being made to expedite the restoration works and resume normal train operations at the earliest.

For further updates and information, passengers are encouraged to visit the official channels of the Northeast Frontier Railway or follow their social media platforms.