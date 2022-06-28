The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has cancelled train service from Haflong-Silchar till further notice. Train no. 05616 and train no. 05615 has been cancelled that was about to run daily.

Earlier, NF Railway that has been decided to run a daily special service between Haflong and Silchar till restoration work completed between Daotuhaja railway and Maibong Railway station as both the district are under Dima hasao district.

The railway communication between New Haflong and Silchar was restored as the railway tracks in the hills part were washed out due to constant rain in recent days. And it was mentioned so if the weather cooperates, the Haflong-Silchar railway service will be operational within a week.

For the past few days the restoration work between Lumding and Badarpur hills section was going on, and the railway authority was contemplating to resume rail communication between Silchar and New Haflong very soon.

Since May 14, persistent rains and landslides have interrupted railway communication in the Lumding-Badarpur hills sector. Mud and debris have covered the new Haflong Railway Station. Almost all of the debris has been removed from the station, and the tracks have been made ready for train operation.

According to the latest flood report, 22 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri district have reported flood.

A total of 61 Revenue Circles and 2,254 villages. A total of 21,52,415 people were affected, with1,91,194 of them taking shelter in 583 relief camps. Through 177 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.