Assam: NF Railway cancels and reschedules trains under Lumding division, details inside
Due to track safety work and a traffic block, temporary train restrictions have been placed under the Lumding division of NF Railway. This affects several trains, with some being cancelled and others regulated.
In view of the temporary restriction on train movement from 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations under Lumding division of NF Railway, for undertaking track safety-related works and traffic block between Jatinga Lampur & New Harangajao from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours on 02.05.2024, the following trains are being cancelled, regulated and rescheduled as given below:
Cancellation of trains:
Train no. 15615 (Guwahati-Silchar) Express, Train no.15616 (Silchar-Guwahati) Express, Train no. 15611 (Rangiva Silchar) Express, Train no. 05628 (Agartala- Guwahati) Special scheduled to leave on 02.05.2024 and Train no. 15612 (Silchar-Rangiya) Express & Train no. 05627 (Guwahati- Agartala) Special scheduled to leave on 03.05.2024.
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Regulation:
Train no. 13175 (Sealdah Silchar) Kanchenjunga Express commencing journey on 01.05.2024 will be regulated for 04 hours between Guwahati and Lumding.
Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad - Agartala) Special commencing journey on 29.04.2024 and Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 30.04.2024 will be regulated suitably between Guwahati and New Haflong.
Rescheduling:
Train no. 14619 (Agartala Firojpur) Tripura Sundari Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:10 hours instead of 15:10 hours.
Train no. 12508 (Silchar Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:50 hours instead of 19:50 hours.
Cancellation of summer special train: Due to poor patronization, it has been decided to cancel the special train No. 08351/08352 (Sambalpur Guwahati-Sambalpur) weekly summer special for the remaining 09 trips.
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