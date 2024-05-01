In view of the temporary restriction on train movement from 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations under Lumding division of NF Railway, for undertaking track safety-related works and traffic block between Jatinga Lampur & New Harangajao from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours on 02.05.2024, the following trains are being cancelled, regulated and rescheduled as given below:

Cancellation of trains:

Train no. 15615 (Guwahati-Silchar) Express, Train no.15616 (Silchar-Guwahati) Express, Train no. 15611 (Rangiva Silchar) Express, Train no. 05628 (Agartala- Guwahati) Special scheduled to leave on 02.05.2024 and Train no. 15612 (Silchar-Rangiya) Express & Train no. 05627 (Guwahati- Agartala) Special scheduled to leave on 03.05.2024.



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Regulation:

Train no. 13175 (Sealdah Silchar) Kanchenjunga Express commencing journey on 01.05.2024 will be regulated for 04 hours between Guwahati and Lumding.

Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad - Agartala) Special commencing journey on 29.04.2024 and Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 30.04.2024 will be regulated suitably between Guwahati and New Haflong.

Rescheduling:

Train no. 14619 (Agartala Firojpur) Tripura Sundari Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:10 hours instead of 15:10 hours.

Train no. 12508 (Silchar Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:50 hours instead of 19:50 hours.

Cancellation of summer special train: Due to poor patronization, it has been decided to cancel the special train No. 08351/08352 (Sambalpur Guwahati-Sambalpur) weekly summer special for the remaining 09 trips.