The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway on Monday released a press release on cancellation and short termination of trains due to fresh breaches between Harisinga (HRSN) and Tangla (TNL) in Rangia Division.

The following trains has been cancelled and Short terminated which are:

Cancellation of trains:

i) 15903 (DBRG - CDG) Chandigarh Express will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh (DBRG) Chandigarh (CDG) on 20-06-2022.

ii) 15930 (NTSK-TBM) Tambaram Express will remain cancelled between New Tinsukia (NTSK) Tambaram (TBM) on 20-06-2022.

iii) 15909 (DBRG-LGH) Avadh Assam Express will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh (DBRG) Lalgarh (LGH) on 20-06-2022.

Short termination of Trains:

1) 15910 (LGH-DBRG) Avadh Assam Express journey commenced on 17-06-2022 will be short terminated at GHY.

2) 15962 DN (DBRG-HWH) Kamrup Express journey commenced on 19-06-2022 will be short terminated at Rangapara North (RPAN).

The state of Assam has been facing flood and landslide since eight days. According to the latest flood report, number of districts affected are 34. Total number of populations affected are 48,02,364. Total human lives lost in flood are 54 and 17 in landslides.

The affected in flood are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.