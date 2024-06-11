Latasil police have apprehended two additional suspects involved in a large-scale railway loan scam.

The men, arrested from Rangiya, were allegedly involved in the creation of fake stamps and other fraudulent activities that enabled the scam.

The total embezzled amount in this scam has reached Rs 10 crore, according to authorities. These recent arrests bring the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with this case to five. Among the arrested is Fanindra Kumar, a superintendent in the accounts department of NF Railway, underscoring the involvement of high-ranking officials in the fraudulent scheme.

In addition to Kumar, four other individuals—brokers and computer operators—were also taken into custody.

The police have seized approximately 200 fake loan forms from the group.

These forms were used to falsely designate individuals as railway employees, enabling them to secure loans from banks and embezzle significant amounts of money.