The trains which were earlier cancelled in Silchar amid the floods were restored on July 6, after the pit line was operationalised, the Northeast Frontier Railway announced.

Train no. 05659 (Silchar- Shribar) Passenger, train no. 05567 (Silchar - Bhairabi) Passenger and Train no. 15641 (Silchar - New Tinsukia) Express resumed journey was restored on July 6.



Meanwhile, train no. 05660 (Shribar - Silchar) Passenger, Train no. 05568 (Bhairabi - Silchar) Passenger and Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express will resume journey on July 7.

Earlier, on July 1, incessant rainfall led to the shutting down of the National Highway 27 in Assam, linking Haflong and Silchar.

The continuous downpour in the Dima Hasao district caused the Jatinga River to overflow, submerging a crucial section of the highway between Jatinga and Haflong.

Footage shows the river overflowing, leaving travelers stranded and disrupting vehicular movement. Authorities are actively working to clear the road and restore access as soon as possible.