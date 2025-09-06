Assam: NFR arrests three touts, seizes train tickets worth over Rs 1 lakh

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday, September 6 stated that three suspected touts had been arrested in separate operations across West Bengal and Nagaland, leading to the recovery of train tickets worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), acting on specific intelligence inputs, carried out the operations between Tuesday and Thursday.

In the first case, RPF personnel from Dalkhola apprehended a tout at the passenger reservation system (PRS) in Kanki, Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on Thursday. The operation led to the seizure of seven advance tickets valued at ₹11,889 and 33 old tickets worth ₹90,819.46.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Lumding, assisted by RPF, arrested another tout from the PRS office in Dimapur, Nagaland. Officials recovered two advance PRS tickets worth ₹3,465 from his possession.

The third incident occurred on Tuesday when a joint team of CIB New Jalpaiguri and RPF New Jalpaiguri raided a shop at Majawali in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. During the raid, a tout was arrested with two advance tickets valued at ₹830.

In a statement, NFR said, “The RPF is committed to curbing the menace of touting and ensuring that genuine passengers get access to reserved tickets. Regular drives and raids will continue to check such illegal practices.”