The "White Wings Welfare Society," a non-governmental organization extended its benevolent reach to the women residents of Guwahati Central Jail. The NGO provided twelve musical instruments, including harmoniums, guitars, keyboards, tablas, dholkis, and percussion instruments, aiming to uplift the spirits of the incarcerated women.

The even organized under the guidance of Asstt Jailor Nayama Ahmed, was graced by the presence of several key figures from the jail, including Jailor Kalyan Chaudhary, who has long been advocating for reform and betterment within the prison system. Asstt Jailors Animesh Roy, Sanjay Deka, and Manas Jyoti Samoa were also present, showing their support for the initiative.

The musical instruments were handed over to the women prisoners. Many incarcerated artists, nurtured behind the bars, showcased their talents by performing melodious tunes.

In addition to the musical instruments, White Wings Welfare Society also formally provided sports equipment and reading materials to the children living with the women prisoners.

Kalyan Chaudhary expressed his gratitude for the NGO's support and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting rehabilitation and reintegration into society.