The representatives from the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) Goalpara unit, along with several other organisations including with members of various groups of North Garo Hills (NGH) and the Assam chapter of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) convened a meeting Dudhnoi IB on April 21, to address the recent murder of three individuals from Assam in Rongmil, East Garo Hills (EGH).

The victims, who were on a work-related trip, were found murdered on April 17, with their car burnt and bodies allegedly burnt alive and buried in a makeshift grave. The incident sparked tension, with residents of Assam blocking roads leading to Meghalaya and social media exacerbating the situation.

In an effort to defuse tensions and promote unity, the meeting urged all parties to await the outcome of the ongoing investigation and refrain from circulating rumours or incendiary content. “Blocking roads or inciting communal tensions will only hinder the investigative process and delay justice. Let us remain united in our call for a fair and impartial investigation,” the organisation stated.

Despite the victims having pending criminal cases, their loss was condemned unequivocally, emphasising the need for justice regardless of ethnicity or community affiliation. The organisation said, “The killing of any human being is a grave offense that must be unequivocally condemned. It is important to note that the victims were individuals with pending criminal cases against them in Assam. However, irrespective of their past actions, the loss of their lives is still a tragedy that warrants condemnation”.

The representatives emphasised the importance of avoiding communalising the tragedy and called for unity in supporting a fair investigation process