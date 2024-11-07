A report by a joint committee established by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised alarm over unauthorized industrial activities within Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (PWS), home to one of the world’s densest populations of endangered one-horned rhinos. The report, which follows a complaint filed by environmentalists, reveals significant violations of environmental regulations within the proposed Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the sanctuary, including the operation of brick kilns and unregulated tourism infrastructure.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, located 55 kilometers east of Guwahati, covers 3,880 hectares of rich biodiversity, serving as a critical habitat for species such as one-horned rhinos, wild buffaloes, leopards, and various migratory birds. However, its ecological balance is under threat due to industrialization within the sanctuary’s proposed ESZ. The sanctuary has long been under pressure from human activity, but a formal buffer zone, as mandated by the Supreme Court, is yet to be notified, leaving it vulnerable to unchecked development.

Background and Findings: The NGT committee’s investigation was initiated following a 2023 petition by environmental activist Utpal Saikia, who accused local authorities of permitting industrial activities in violation of the Supreme Court’s directives, which call for a buffer zone of at least 1 kilometer around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Despite multiple proposals from the Assam government since 2012, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has not yet officially notified the ESZ for Pobitora, allowing industrial growth in the region.

On October 18, 2024, the joint committee visited Pobitora, comprising officials from the Assam State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and other government bodies. Their findings were concerning, particularly the presence of brick kilns and tourism infrastructure too close to the sanctuary boundary. Specifically, three brick kilns were found to be operating within prohibited proximity, emitting pollutants that harm air quality and, by extension, local wildlife. One of the kilns was situated just 892 meters from the sanctuary, while the other two were found at 374 and 536 meters.

In addition, resorts and hotels were discovered to have been constructed within the proposed ESZ, with one large resort located just 820 meters from the sanctuary’s boundary. These developments not only pose risks of habitat destruction but also increase the disturbance to wildlife and local ecosystems.

Recommendations for Protection: The committee emphasized urgent action to preserve Pobitora’s biodiversity and prevent further degradation of its ecosystem. Among the recommendations outlined were:

Expedited Notification of ESZ: The committee urged the Assam government to prioritize the official notification of the ESZ for Pobitora, as mandated by the Supreme Court. This move would formalize the buffer zone and legally restrict industrial activities within the sanctuary’s vicinity.

Closure and Relocation of Industries: Immediate closure and relocation of the unauthorized brick kilns and other industrial activities within the ESZ were strongly recommended. The report also called for thorough inspections and compliance checks to ensure environmental assessments are conducted for any future developments.

Enhanced Monitoring and Enforcement: To strengthen environmental governance, the committee recommended increased monitoring of industrial operations near the sanctuary, particularly in relation to pollution control. Regular environmental assessments would ensure that industries comply with pollution standards.

Improved Inter-Agency Coordination: The committee underscored the need for improved coordination between state and central agencies to ensure the effective enforcement of environmental regulations. This would involve faster processing of ESZ notifications and consistent action against illegal industrial activities.

Judicial Response and Future Steps: The NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi, following the committee’s findings, issued an order on November 5, 2024, directing relevant authorities to respond within two weeks. The case has been transferred to the NGT’s eastern zone bench in Kolkata, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for December 10.

The report has sparked widespread concern among environmental activists, conservationists, and local communities. The prolonged delay in the ESZ notification has been criticized for exacerbating threats to the sanctuary’s ecosystem. Activists like Utpal Saikia have called for swift government action to protect Pobitora and its inhabitants from further harm.

In response, Assam’s government has acknowledged the findings and expressed its commitment to addressing the issues raised. Authorities have assured that they will work closely with the MoEFCC to expedite the ESZ notification process.

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