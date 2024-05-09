The once-promising National Highway 151, stretching from Karimganj town to Sutarkandi port, has morphed into a dangerous pathway reminiscent of a farmyard rather than an international thoroughfare.

Despite a substantial allocation of approximately Rs 14 crore in 2022 for its reconstruction, the highway's condition has deteriorated drastically, leaving commuters in dismay and danger.

The contract for this crucial reconstruction work was awarded to INFRA CONSTRUCTION, based in Badarpur. However, citizens have voiced vehement complaints regarding the subpar quality of the construction right from its inception.

These concerns were echoed continuously through Vision Prague, yet Abdul Haq Khan, an engineer within the public works department, remained unaffected.

A year later, the consequences of shoddy workmanship have manifested in the form of a massive pond-like structure right in the heart of the city, where the international highway is supposed to be.

Minor accidents have become a daily occurrence, posing threats to the safety of thousands of commuters, including students traveling to various schools, and heavy vehicles involved in trade with Bangladesh.

Despite the Chief Minister's stringent directives following an accident in Jorhat, where immediate action was mandated for any road imperfections, the district administration, coupled with divisional authorities in Karimganj, have shown a blatant disregard for these orders.

The lack of accountability and negligence on the part of authorities has not only compromised the safety of commuters but also impeded vital trade links with neighboring Bangladesh.

As citizens grapple with the daily perils of navigating this dilapidated highway, calls for urgent intervention from higher authorities resonate louder than ever.