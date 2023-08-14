The NH-27 road in Pathsala, Assam has become a headache for commuters as several parts of the road has now turned into big potholes where many people have lost their lives in road accidents caused by these potholes.

Thousands of travellers use this road every day to visit various parts of northeast.

The pathetic condition of a newly constructed flyover on the National highway over rail crossing in Pathsala near Denartari, exposes the reality of poor construction work as concerned citizens raise eyebrows over the concerned authorities poor work.

Dhritiraj Talukdar, president of Pathsala Students' Union said, "The condition of national highway in Pathsala is very bad and pathetic and becomes a death trap due to lack of regular maintenance. The NHAI has not filled gaping potholes on NH -27."

"We pay toll taxes and other taxes for better development of roads, not for bad roads." he added.

He also said, "I appeal to the concerned department and the government to look into this matter at the earliest."

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