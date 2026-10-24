The deteriorating condition of the historic 200-bed Assam Oil Division (AOD) Hospital in Digboi has come under renewed scrutiny after National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, Executive Director Dr Abhijit Sharma reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the low patient turnout during a recent inspection of the facility.

The inspection followed concerns raised by local MLA Suren Phukan, who approached Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking government intervention to improve the hospital's functioning. The state government is assessing the facility's condition, with a possible public-private partnership (PPP) model being considered for its revival.

"MLA sir had informed us about this hospital, following which the Chief Minister advised us to visit and inspect the facility. We have come here and found that there is a lot of potential, but I am not satisfied with the patient load. For a hospital of this size, the number of patients should have been much higher," Sharma said.

He added that the authorities were assessing the situation and would communicate the next steps after the inspection.

The hospital, currently operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), was established by the British in 1938 in the vicinity of the Digboi Refinery, widely recognised as Asia's first oil refinery. The institution was once considered a major healthcare facility in the Northeast, drawing patients from different parts of the region.

For decades, the hospital served residents of Digboi and surrounding areas, with long queues of patients reportedly a regular feature. However, residents say its services have declined in recent years, raising concerns about access to healthcare in this part of Upper Assam.

Residents have attributed the decline in patient numbers to an alleged shortage of doctors and other medical personnel. According to local accounts, inadequate staffing has discouraged patients from seeking treatment at the hospital.

Residents have also alleged that patients are frequently referred to Dibrugarh, including in cases involving relatively minor ailments. Such referrals, they say, have reduced the hospital's utility for people who expected to access treatment closer to home.

The situation has raised questions about the utilisation of the hospital's existing infrastructure and its capacity to serve the healthcare needs of Digboi and neighbouring areas.

Locals have repeatedly urged IOCL to improve staffing levels and medical services at the facility. They allege that their concerns have not received adequate attention, contributing to the hospital's declining reputation.

Amid growing concerns, MLA Suren Phukan has sought the Chief Minister's intervention to restore the hospital's services. The proposal under consideration involves exploring a public-private partnership model to improve the functioning of the facility.

If implemented, the arrangement could provide a framework for improving healthcare delivery at the hospital. However, details regarding the proposed model, funding arrangements, staffing requirements and implementation timeline are yet to be announced.

For residents of Digboi and the wider Upper Assam region, the hospital's revival could help improve access to medical care and reduce the need to travel to other towns for treatment.

The latest inspection has brought renewed attention to the future of an institution closely linked to the region's oil industry and healthcare history. The next steps will depend on the outcome of the assessment and the government's decision on how to restore the facility's services.