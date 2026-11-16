The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Silchar's Link Road area in connection with an old drug-related case involving a seizure of narcotics worth around Rs 80 crore.

The NIA team conducted an operation in the Link Road area as part of its investigation into the case and arrested the accused, identified as Nurul Haque.

According to reports, the arrest was made in connection with the agency's probe into the major drug seizure case.

The NIA team subsequently produced Haque before a court in Silchar and is taking him to Mizoram for further investigation.

This is a developing story.