In an intelligence-based joint operation with Assam Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Md Noor Hussain from Silchar, Cachar District, Assam, in a case related to a bomb blast in Kwakta, Bishnupur District, Manipur, in an SUV vehicle.

The case was initially registered by Manipur Police, vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 on June 21, 2023, at PGCI Police Station, Sub Division Moirang, Bishnupur District, Manipur, and later re-registered by the NIA on June 23, 2023, in Imphal.



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NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of Md. Noor Hussain in the bomb blast that took place on 21.06.2023 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur. Three persons were injured, and the bridge, along with nearby houses, was damaged as a result of the bomb blast.

It is to be mentioned here that three people were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, was damaged as a result of the blast.