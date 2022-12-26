A National Investigation Agency court in Assam’s Guwahati sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in the recruitment case for Hizbul-Mujahideen.



The two persons have been identified as Shahnawaj Alam and Omar Faruque. Both the accused persons are residents of the Hojai district.

They have been sentenced under criminal conspiracy and several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for organizing a terror camp, harbouring terrorists and their links with a terror outfit.

A case against the accused persons initially was registered at Jamunamukh police station in Hojai on September 14, 2018, and later re-registered by NIA on October 5 the same year after it was transferred to the central agency. Accordingly, a charge sheet by the NIA was filed on March 11, 2019.

According to an NIA release, the case unravelled following the arrest of Alam, who had close connections with Kamruz Zaman, a terrorist belonging to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Alam was arrested on September 13, 2018.