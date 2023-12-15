Hours after the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the Lichubari Army camp blast, DGP GP Singh stated that the NIA is set to probe into the incidents.

Speaking to the media GP Singh said that an NIA team will be arriving in Guwahati to investigate the three blasts and all the details about the incidents will be forwarded.

Further, the top cop asserted that none of the guilty will be spared.

It is to be mentioned here that the first incident occurred on November 22 a grenade blast took place allegedly aimed at the army camp wherein two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grande.



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Following this, 23 Assam rifles and Assam police jointly launched an operation at Bordumsa and apprehended one hardcode ULFA cadre.

Upon interrogation, Neog revealed that another cadre identified as Saurav Asom had been involved in the Dirak blast on November 22.

Days after a powerful explosion near the army cantonment area in Dirak, Kakopothar under Tinsukia district, another explosion occurred on December 9 at the 149 CRPF in Joysagar, Sivasagar district, where ULFA-I also claimed responsibility for both incidents.

It is suspected that the grenade might have been hurled by miscreants that landed on the rooftop of a civilian's house.