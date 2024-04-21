The Moran police station in Assam became a scene of chaos when the night bus 'Tanuj' was seized after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run incident on National Highway 37. The bus, traveling towards Guwahati, was seized by the police after reportedly hitting a traffic constable and then fleeing the scene, leaving its passengers in a state of confusion and uncertainty.

The incident unfolded when Traffic Constable Chandra Kamal Ahom from Moranhat police station was hit by the 'Tanuj' bus while riding his motorcycle near Khowang Chariali. The constable suffered serious injuries and was quickly taken to Moran Medical Centre for urgent medical treatment, fortunately avoiding life-threatening harm.

The 'Tanuj' night bus, with registration AS 01MC 0907, allegedly fled the scene after the collision. However, Moran police promptly intervened, seizing the bus and causing a commotion among its 37 passengers, who were left stranded at the police station.

For several hours, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the stranded passengers awaited resolution at Moran police station, dealing with the unexpected turn of events. Eventually, the Moran police arranged an alternative Ultra bus to transport the passengers safely to Guwahati.

Adding to the tension, passengers claimed that the seized night bus driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident happened during an overtaking attempt of another night super bus on the National Highway, raising concerns about reckless driving practices among some night bus operators.

This incident highlights the pressing need for improved road safety measures, especially during nighttime travel.