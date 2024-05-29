All-night movement of all types of traffic throughout the Dima Hasao district, except for the Lanka-Umrangso road, is restricted due to bad weather.

Emergency services and individual emergency cases may be allowed. Meanwhile, super buses may travel only during the day.

The Dima Hasao district is grappling with a severe natural disaster due to relentless heavy rains, leading to significant disruptions in transportation and power supply. The Lumding-Silchar railway line and National Highway 27 (NH 27) have been severely impacted, effectively cutting off communication between Haflong and Silchar.



Also Read: Lumding-Silchar railway line and NH 27 disrupted as heavy rains cripple Assam's Dima Hasao

The torrential rains have created a flood situation at tunnel number 14 on the Lumding-Silchar railway line. Water cascading down from the hills between New Haflong and Harengazhao is flooding the railway tracks, forcing the suspension of train services on this vital hill line. Consequently, three passenger trains are stranded at Maibang, New Haflong, and Damsra stations, causing panic among the passengers.

Furthermore, a large portion of NH 27 has been washed away by the Dimuru Chara River between the Kapdasra and Harengjao sections, stranding numerous vehicles and cutting off a crucial transport route. The collapse of a significant section of the highway has added to the woes of the district, which has been reeling under the effects of continuous downpours since last Sunday.

