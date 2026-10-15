Police have arrested nine people following a road accident in the Islambasti area of Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district on Monday evening, in which a woman was killed and another person seriously injured. The incident was followed by alleged vandalism, with several vehicles, including privately owned cars, reportedly damaged by agitated residents.

The accident occurred on the Lanka-Umrangso connecting road. The woman died on the spot, while another person sustained serious injuries, according to preliminary reports. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Following the accident, a group of agitated residents allegedly damaged several vehicles at the site, including those belonging to members of the public. Lanka Police subsequently initiated action in connection with the vandalism.

The nine arrested persons have been identified as Manchur Ali, Asadul Haque, Rafiqul Islam, Sahil Uddin Ahmed, Ainul Haque, Izzajul Haque, Habibur Rahman, Jiabur Rahman and Habiz Uddin.

All nine accused have been produced before a court in connection with the case. Police are investigating the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the accident and the subsequent damage to vehicles.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage are awaited.