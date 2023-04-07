In a shocking incident, nine men were arrested for allegedly gang raping a woman in Assam's Hajo town. The victim's family lodged a complaint on April 4, and the police acted promptly, arresting the main accused Altaf on April 6 night. All eight of his aides who were involved in the crime were taken into custody. According to the police, the accused had lured the woman with job prospects, but instead, she was gang raped inside a car.

The incident took place in the town's Tapabari Char area, and the police also seized the vehicle in which the crime occurred. The victim is a native of Dhemaji district, and the incident sparked anger among the locals in her village.

Earlier, in a similar shocking incident that took place on March 27, a class 10th student was raped by a 50-year-old man in Lalabari under Mornai police station area of Goalpara district. The accused, Purna Roy, who is from Baripara in Lalabari, took advantage of the fact that there was no one in the house and raped the student from his village. However, the student narrated the entire incident to her grandmother, who had come to see the abandoned cow. Tension prevailed in the area as the incident immediately spread. The police arrested Purna Roy, who was in hiding.

In another shocking incident that took place on March 30, a 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a 'friend' in a car near Hero Honda Chowk. The woman, a private firm employee, was in touch with the accused, Sandeep, for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone.

When she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep, 40, offered to pick her up from Hero Honda Chowk. After talking for some time, he raped her in the car and also threatened to kill her, according to the woman's complaint to the police.