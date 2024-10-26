Ahead of the Assembly by-elections in Assam's 11-Dholai (SC), nine candidates from the Cachar district filed their nominations.

The nomination process has brought forward a diverse mix of experienced party-backed candidates and ambitious independents, each ready to vie for the legislative seat.

Confirming the nominations, Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, the Returning Officer, noted that contenders from major political parties as well as Independent candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Leading the candidate lineup for the Indian National Congress (INC) is Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Nihar Ranjan Das.

As key representatives of their respective national parties, these two candidates underscore the influence of major political powers within the constituency.

In addition to the INC and BJP candidates, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has nominated Gour Chandra Das, bringing a left-wing perspective to the table. Additionally, six independent candidates — Amiya Kanti Das, Amalendu Das, Raju Das, Parimal Das, Dilip Kumar Dhubi, and Dhiraj Das — have also entered the fray, each aiming to capture the support of the constituency’s electorate.

Returning officer, Dr. Hazarika confirmed that all nomination documents, including the required Forms A and B for candidates from recognised parties, are set to undergo thorough verification to ensure procedural compliance.

Upcoming steps in the election timeline will include the scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 28, followed by the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy on October 30 at 3 pm.

The Returning Officer will then assign official election symbols to the confirmed candidates, marking the final step toward their formal participation in the 11-Dholai (SC) by-polls.