In a shocking incident, a Bolero pickup van loaded with cattle heads crashed in Kamandanga Kutti on the Assam-Bengal border under the Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district on the wee hours of January 28.

The cattle were supposed to be smuggled, trespassing the international border fencing. Due to dense fog, the vehicle lost control and fell far down the road.

A total of 10 numbers of cows were loaded in the pickup van bearing registration number AS-17C-2095, where one cattle died on spot injuring 9 others critically.

Also Read: Assam: BSF seize 8 cattles along Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri; one smuggler arrested

The suspected cattle smugglers flee from the spot after the vehicle full of cows met with the accident.

Later, the police personnel reached the spot and rescued the cow-laden vehicle by a JCB. The cattle were supposed to take along the Indo-Bangladesh border when they met with the accident said police sources.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Agomani police in a joint operation on January 23 arrested a Bangladeshi smuggler near the international boundary and seized 8 cattle from his possession in Golakganj in Dhubri district.

The arrested person has been identified as Seconder Ali. Acting on specific inputs, police in-charge Arjun Talukdar and Border Security Force personnel conducted a raid at Seconder Ali's house and seized the cows.

The cattle were hidden four hundred meters away from the barbed wire fence, for the purpose of illegally transporting them to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, another accused Alomgir managed to escape from the spot. However, police arrested his father Seconder Ali.