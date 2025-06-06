Anxiety surged through Ambagan Girls' High School in Kaliabor today as nine girls from Class 10 fainted in their classroom, marking the third occurrence of such events recently. This distressing pattern has spurred worry among parents, educators, and local authorities, all striving to uncover the reasons behind these episodes.

These students, largely from Class 10, reportedly started shouting and screaming before succumbing to unconsciousness. Initially, they were taken to Ambagan State Hospital, but due to their condition's gravity, they were later moved to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. Finally, all nine were transported to Tezpur Medical College for more specialised treatment.

This is the third similar instance in recent weeks, consistently involving Class 10 girls. As a result, authorities from Jakhalabandha Hospital have launched an investigation into potential psychological, environmental, or social triggers.

Medical experts have dismissed extreme heat as a potential factor, yet a definitive diagnosis remains elusive. Some doctors propose the possibility of mass psychogenic illness, characterised by hysteria-like symptoms, though this is pending further evaluation at Tezpur Medical College.

In reaction to the incidents, local health authorities have mandated a departmental probe. The goal is to uncover any underlying factors contributing to these episodes, ensuring thorough understanding and addressing root causes.

School officials have not yet issued an official statement, but the community is advocating for prompt measures. Parents and local residents urge the school to take effective steps to ensure student safety and well-being.

Despite these incidents, the school remains operational. Plans are underway to enhance medical oversight and offer counselling to tackle immediate concerns, alongside providing support for the students. Additionally, the school is considering involving mental health experts for workshops and seminars, aiming to provide students and staff with better coping strategies.

The events of today highlight a pressing need to boost mental health awareness and preparedness in educational settings. As investigations proceed, the priority remains the safety and health of students at Ambagan Girls' High School. The community holds hope that these efforts will lead to a deeper understanding of the incidents, aiding in preventing their recurrence.

Beyond these measures, the school is contemplating regular health checks and stress management initiatives. This proactive stance aims to detect potential health concerns early and equip students with effective stress management tools. By fostering a supportive atmosphere, the school aspires to reassure both parents and students, ensuring uninterrupted education while prioritising health and safety.