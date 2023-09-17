A group of students from the National Institute of Technology Silchar (NITS) have taken a proactive step towards reconciliation by visiting the residence of Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, to offer their unconditional apology. This move follows the events of September 15, during which three First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against the students for their involvement in unruly protests triggered by the tragic suicide of a third-year Electrical Engineering student.

On that fateful night, students gathered around the residence of Dr. BK Roy, Dean Academic, and engaged in vandalism, causing damage to his government quarters and vehicles. They also targeted government-owned police vehicles, potentially in violation of the ‘Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.’ This act imposes penalties, including imprisonment for up to five years and fines, on individuals found guilty of causing damage to public property.

During the protests, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar provided water bottles to the students in an effort to ensure their well-being. Unfortunately, an unfortunate incident occurred when one student attacked the SP with a bottle.

Commenting on the students' visit, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta stated, “Yes, the students came to meet me and they submitted a formal apology. I have taken the letter from them, acknowledging their efforts to visit me. However, I made it clear to them that the violent reaction was something that should have been avoided, and such breaches of law and order cannot be tolerated.”

DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh, also shared his perspective on the NIT Silchar incident via social media. He emphasized that while protests on emotive issues are understandable, violence and vandalism are neither understandable nor acceptable. He urged the administration to address vandalism firmly while also approaching the underlying issues with empathy through constructive discussions. Parents were encouraged to play a vital role in counseling their wards during these challenging times.