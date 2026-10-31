Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in coordination with the Assam government, is preparing a comprehensive drainage improvement proposal to address the long-standing waterlogging problem at Jorabat along National Highway 27.

In a letter dated September 30, 2026, Gadkari said he had examined the matter following Medhi’s letter dated July 24, which sought a permanent solution to waterlogging on the highway stretch.

“The comprehensive drainage improvement proposal is being prepared by NHAI in close coordination with the Government of Assam to enhance drainage capacity and achieve a permanent resolution to the waterlogging issue in Guwahati,” the minister wrote.

He added that necessary action would be taken expeditiously once the proposal is finalised.

Sharing the communication, Medhi thanked Gadkari for his response and attention to the issue, describing it as a positive step towards resolving Jorabat’s persistent waterlogging problem.

The proposed intervention is expected to focus on improving drainage capacity in the area. However, the minister’s letter does not specify a timeline for finalising the proposal or beginning the work.

