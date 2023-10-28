The armed militant outfit National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) on October 28 claimed that the cadre who was arrested in connection with extortion case is not an active member of group.

The outfit further claimed that the arrested individuals are no longer associated with the NLFB and their actions are not representative of the outfit.

"The National Liberation Front of Boroland (NLFB) reiterates that we have no knowledge of Mr. Sujit Marak and his associates, and there is no known affiliation between them and our organization. To the best of our records, there is no individual by that name associated with NLFB. We kindly implore the police department to conduct a comprehensive investigation to verify the information provided. NLFB categorically denies any involvement in the activities described in these reports".

Also read : Assam: One NLFB cadre arrested in connection with extortion case in Kokrajhar