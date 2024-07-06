The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially recognized Tinsukia Medical College in Assam, approving the intake of 100 undergraduate students per year. This recognition raises the total number of medical colleges in Assam to 13, marking a notable milestone in the state’s medical education landscape.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share the exciting news, stating, “Great news for the people of Assam. The National Medical Commission has officially recognized Tinsukia Medical College, approving 100 undergraduate admissions per year. With this, the number of medical colleges in Assam has now risen to 13."

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister continued, “My deepest gratitude to the medical fraternity of Assam for this outstanding achievement. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for graciously inaugurating Tinsukia Medical College. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare education and services in our state.”

The establishment and recognition of Tinsukia Medical College are expected to have far-reaching impacts on the region's healthcare system. By increasing the number of trained medical professionals, the new institution aims to address the shortage of healthcare providers in Assam, improve medical education standards, and enhance healthcare services available to the population.

The recognition of Tinsukia Medical College by the NMC underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Assam.

With the addition of Tinsukia Medical College, Assam now boasts a network of 13 medical colleges.