DIBRUGARH: There will be no alliance between BJP and AGP in the Municipal election in Dibrugarh.

The BJP has announced names of 22 candidates against all the 22 wards.

The AGP is also going to announce the party's candidates in Dibrugarh.

Aditya Goswami, AGP district President, Dibrugarh, said: "Since BJP has announced candidates against all the 22 wards, there will be no alliance with BJP in Dibrugarh. The party is going to announce it's own candidates for the Dibrugarh Municipal Board election."

The BJP candidates are:

1 GAUTAM DUTTA

2 DARSHAN DAS

3 PURNIMA BORAH

4 PRANAB KALITA

5 DIBYAJOTI HAZARIKA (Biju)

6 HEMALATA SAIKIA GOGOI

7 BINUMA DAS

8 RATAN PAUL

9 SHRABAN DAS

10 REHAN AHMED

11 UJJAL PHUKAN

12 POMPY ROY CHOUDHURY

13 TOPA DEY

14 DR. SAIKAT PATRA

15 SIKHA CHOWDHURY

16 MAMUN GOGOL MITRA

17 NIRUPA DUTTA

18 SIMANTA BARUAH

19 MUNMUN DAS

20 DIPALI DEY

21 BRATISH KANTI DAS

22 SIMA DAS

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