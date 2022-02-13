Assam: No AGP-BJP alliance for Municipal election in Dibrugarh
DIBRUGARH: There will be no alliance between BJP and AGP in the Municipal election in Dibrugarh.
The BJP has announced names of 22 candidates against all the 22 wards.
The AGP is also going to announce the party's candidates in Dibrugarh.
Aditya Goswami, AGP district President, Dibrugarh, said: "Since BJP has announced candidates against all the 22 wards, there will be no alliance with BJP in Dibrugarh. The party is going to announce it's own candidates for the Dibrugarh Municipal Board election."
The BJP candidates are:
1 GAUTAM DUTTA
2 DARSHAN DAS
3 PURNIMA BORAH
4 PRANAB KALITA
5 DIBYAJOTI HAZARIKA (Biju)
6 HEMALATA SAIKIA GOGOI
7 BINUMA DAS
8 RATAN PAUL
9 SHRABAN DAS
10 REHAN AHMED
11 UJJAL PHUKAN
12 POMPY ROY CHOUDHURY
13 TOPA DEY
14 DR. SAIKAT PATRA
15 SIKHA CHOWDHURY
16 MAMUN GOGOL MITRA
17 NIRUPA DUTTA
18 SIMANTA BARUAH
19 MUNMUN DAS
20 DIPALI DEY
21 BRATISH KANTI DAS
22 SIMA DAS
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