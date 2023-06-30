In response to recent reports, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on June 30 has clarified that there is no official directive from the Education Department mandating schools to hold compulsory classes during the summer vacation. The minister took to Twitter to address the issue and provide further information.

In a tweet from the official handle of the minister, it was stated, "I want to clarify that there is no direction from @SchoolEdnAssam or @Samagra_Assam for any compulsory class during the summer vacation. However, the SMC/SMDC are advised to conduct remedial classes and extracurricular activities during summer vacation with teachers/staff who volunteer to do so, as many schools have done in the past. @CMOfficeAssam."

This announcement reaffirms that schools are not obligated to conduct regular classes during the summer break. However, the School Management Committees (SMC) and School Management and Development Committees (SMDC) are encouraged to organize remedial classes and extracurricular activities if teachers and staff voluntarily offer their services.

It is worth noting that many schools in the past have taken the initiative to provide additional support to students during the summer vacation, offering remedial classes and engaging in various extracurricular activities.