A bomb threat at Guwahati Railway Station prompted an extensive security operation on Thursday morning. The City Police Control Room in Guwahati received an alert around 11 AM from Shillong Police's 112 helpline, reporting a potential bomb explosion at the busy Paltan Bazar station.



Acting swiftly, teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and city police launched a meticulous search of the station premises. Sniffer dogs and bomb detection equipment were deployed to ensure a thorough inspection while maintaining calm among the public.



Authorities traced the caller's alternative contact number, and investigations into the origin and intent of the threat are ongoing.



After a comprehensive search, no explosives were discovered. The police confirmed it was a false alarm, and security teams were subsequently withdrawn. Despite the all-clear, authorities continue their probe into the incident to determine the motive behind the call.

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