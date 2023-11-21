The Kokrajhar administration on Tuesday imposed the “no helmet, no fuel” rule in the district as part of its effort to curb fatalities because of two-wheeler accidents.

In a drive against two-wheelers without helmets, the Kokrajhar district administration on November 21 caught fuel pump operators while giving oil to motorcyclists despite not having helmets in Kokrajhar.

The district collector's office had earlier directed people without helmets not to give oil.

As per the notification, no petrol pumps in the district shall sell petrol to any two-wheeler rider who arrives at the petrol pump without a helmet.



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The district administration today conducted a drive to monitor whether the instructions of the district collectors are being followed in the oil depots.

Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil in Narabari Suman Petrol Pump and Reliance Pump in Kokrajhar Sadar town have been ordered to stop the sale and sale for the night for disobeying orders.

The drive was attended by SDO headquarters Jituraj Gogoi, supply inspector Sanjay Goswami, deputy superintendent of police Debjit Mahanta and district transport officer Dhajen Basumatary.

