In response to circulating rumors regarding an imminent hike in power tariffs in the state, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) issued a comprehensive clarification on December 26 putting to rest concerns by affirming that there is no proposal for any increase in power tariff for the ongoing financial year.

The statement from APDCL comes after the company routinely submitted a tariff proposal to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), a process undertaken annually for review. Despite media speculations, the APDCL emphasized that the tariff fixed in April 2023 continues to prevail for all domestic consumers.

Criticism had been directed towards APDCL from various quarters following media reports suggesting an impending rise in power tariffs. Contrary to these speculations, the current tariff rates for consumption up to 300 units remain unchanged.

However, there are adjustments for electricity consumption exceeding 300 units. Consumers falling within the 300 to 500 units range will face an additional charge of 0.20 paise per unit. For those, particularly government offices, consuming over 500 units, a charge of Rs 0.99 paise per unit will be levied. Commercial and industrial consumers will be subject to a rate of Rs 0.59 paise per unit, as previously stipulated by APDCL in October of this year.