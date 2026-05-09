‘Assam no longer catching up, it is leading’: Himanta highlights growth of unincorporated sector

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9 highlighted the rapid expansion of Assam’s unincorporated sector, stating that the state is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

Sharing key economic indicators, Sarma said Assam currently has 13.71 lakh enterprises, with 94.6 per cent of them linked to the banking system. He also claimed that Assam is now among the top three most digitised states in India and ranks number one in urban commercial infrastructure.

The Chief Minister further stated that Assam’s growth rate in the sector is currently double the national average.

“Assam's unincorporated sector is not a story of catching up — it is a story of a state that has decided what it wants to become,” Sarma said in a statement shared on social media.

The remarks come amid the state government’s continued emphasis on economic expansion, digitalisation and infrastructure-led growth across Assam.