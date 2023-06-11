Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the eviction in Silsako and clarified the government's position. Emphasizing that the eviction was necessary to facilitate the drainage of floodwaters and ensure a flood-free Guwahati, the Chief Minister dismissed allegations of personal gain and highlighted the larger welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister firmly stated that he does not possess any land or building in Silsako and no ongoing government projects are associated with the area. He further explained that the government's objective is to create a space where water can flow, alleviating the perennial issue of waterlogging and floods in Guwahati. In light of this noble initiative, he urged the residents of Guwahati to bless the government for its efforts in securing their well-being.

Drawing attention to past instances of eviction, the Chief Minister questioned the differential treatment given to the Silsako eviction. He highlighted that during previous large-scale evictions, there was minimal outcry or political interference. However, the situation has been different in Silsako, with certain political parties showing heightened interest in the 150 affected families. Expressing bewilderment, the Chief Minister sought to understand the underlying reasons for this selective attention.

Moreover, the Chief Minister emphasized that the government remains committed to the welfare of the many, as reflected in the motto of "Bahujan Hitay Bahujan Sukhay." He cited previous successful evictions where the greater good was prioritized, without undue politicization. The Chief Minister also extended an assurance that the government is prepared to reimburse the displaced families with financial assistance to acquire flats in Guwahati, demonstrating their commitment to supporting those affected by the eviction.