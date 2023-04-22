In a recent development regarding the Angkita Dutta and Srinivas BV harassment case, Assam BJP Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has criticized the Indian National Congress, stating that the party's actions confirm that there is no safe environment for women to work in the party.

Speaking on the issue, Mallabaruah expressed his concern over the expulsion of Angkita Dutta from the Congress without a proper legal investigation, highlighting the alleged abuse by the young Congress president towards the national president, who represents four generations of Congressmen. Mallabaruah emphasized that this incident showcases that women do not have a conducive working environment in the Congress party.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Assam BJP Minister Ajanta Neog also expressed her displeasure with the handling of the Angkita Dutta case by the Congress party. Neog described the entire episode as unfortunate and stated that the actions taken against Dutta do not reflect a bright future for women aspiring to join Congress in the future. She further condemned the party for not providing a safe environment for women, stating that Dutta should receive justice, or else no woman will dare to enter politics due to the lack of safety in Congress.

In the latest development, the Assam Police has dispatched a team of four officials to Karnataka to apprehend Srinivas BV, the National Youth Congress president, in connection with the Dispur PS Case No 692/2023. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of The Information Technology Act, based on the police complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, the expelled Assam Youth Congress president. The Congress party had expelled Dutta for six years from its primary membership for alleged "anti-party activities".