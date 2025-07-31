Assam: Non-affiliated private school students can now register through government institutions for HSLC exam

In a significant development to safeguard the educational future of students enrolled in private schools not affiliated with the Assam State Secondary Education Board (ASSEB), the state government has announced a conditional provision allowing such students to register themselves in government schools to ensure eligibility for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The decision was conveyed by the Advocate General representing the Assam government before the Gauhati High Court, stating that students studying in non-recognised private schools will now be permitted to enroll in Class 9 at government schools. This step is intended to prevent the disqualification of these students from appearing in the HSLC examination due to their school’s lack of official affiliation.

However, the transition comes with specific requirements. Students must be admitted as regular students in the government institutions and must comply fully with attendance norms and academic standards. A mere transfer will not suffice unless all conditions for academic regularity are duly met.

In tandem, the state has also issued an official directive cancelling direct HSLC examination registrations of students from non-affiliated private schools. According to existing board regulations, only students who are formally registered in Class 9 through recognised institutions are eligible to sit for the HSLC examination.

This initiative is seen as a timely relief for numerous students and parents who were left in uncertainty due to administrative gaps in school affiliations.